Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 233.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Cosan stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.96. 873,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

