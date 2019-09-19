Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $6.81 on Thursday, hitting $285.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,263. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.20 and a 200-day moving average of $259.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.07%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $988,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.