Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

COT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:COT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 461,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Cott has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Cott’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cott will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other Cott news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $312,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $990,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 415,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,617.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cott in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cott by 3.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cott by 253.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cott by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,522,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after buying an additional 301,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cott by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

