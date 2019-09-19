Couchain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Couchain has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Couchain has a market capitalization of $9,717.00 and $54.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.05278878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,106,075 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

