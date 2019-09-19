Countinghouse (CHT) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Countinghouse has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Countinghouse token can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and DDEX. In the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00040266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $543.83 or 0.05320201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Countinghouse Profile

CHT is a token. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. The official website for Countinghouse is www.countinghousefund.com. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd.

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Countinghouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

