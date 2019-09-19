Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

Equities researchers at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BREW. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Craft Brew Alliance to $73.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 172,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,594. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $159.85 million, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Craft Brew Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 53,180.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

