Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €136.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Credit Suisse Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAF. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($179.07) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €134.27 ($156.13).

EPA:SAF opened at €141.85 ($164.94) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €130.80. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

