Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 147.95 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 147.85 ($1.93), 14,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 16,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

The stock has a market cap of $179.28 million and a PE ratio of -13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 29.58 and a quick ratio of 29.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.44.

Get Creo Medical Group alerts:

In other Creo Medical Group news, insider Charles Spicer purchased 14,220 shares of Creo Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £20,050.20 ($26,199.14).

About Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO)

Creo Medical Limited develops and sells instruments for surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. The company is developing instruments for endoscopy through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation. It offers Speedboat RS2 instrument for endoscopic submucosal dissection.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.