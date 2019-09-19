Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,016. Crown has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crown by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Crown by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

