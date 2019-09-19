Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shares Gap Down to $36.01

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.09, but opened at $36.01. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 2,605,386 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRP. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRP. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,737.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

