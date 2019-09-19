Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.80.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $1,281,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,042. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 691.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 187,246 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CW traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $130.67. 127,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,203. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $140.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.68%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.