Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $4.88. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

