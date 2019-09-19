CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytoDyn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

CYDY stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. CytoDyn has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

