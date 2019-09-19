Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 22,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,523. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 575.21% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. The business had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,625. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 731,682 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 196,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,905,000 after acquiring an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

