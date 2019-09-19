DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Instructure (NYSE:INST)

Instructure (NYSE:INST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INST. Raymond James lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC upgraded Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

INST opened at $39.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.45. Instructure has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Instructure will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,334.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 27.7% during the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 461,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 238.9% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 50,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 76.4% during the second quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 223,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 96,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Instructure by 112.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Instructure by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

