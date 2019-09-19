Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.63 ($63.52).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €47.43 ($55.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Daimler has a one year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.70.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.