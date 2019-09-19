Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $145.92

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.92 and last traded at $145.77, with a volume of 33945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 68,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $9,713,236.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,630,681.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after purchasing an additional 686,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,929,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,753,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,255,000 after purchasing an additional 188,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,549,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

