DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Up 9.8%

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 12,934 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 204,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%.

About DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

