DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,010,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,333,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,199. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average of $139.65. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.47 and a beta of 0.72. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $178.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 9,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $1,380,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $175,751.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,938,986. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on DexCom from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.44.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

