DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 price objective on shares of DHX Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:DHXM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. DHX Media has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHX Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in DHX Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in DHX Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DHX Media by 2,055.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 229,572 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

