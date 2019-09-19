DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,699,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.17% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $3,969,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 509,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.0% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.77.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $47,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,000 shares of company stock worth $122,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, hitting $124.43. 96,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

