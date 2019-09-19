Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Invests $986.05 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,260,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,048,000. Uber Technologies comprises 39.3% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 1.25% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,109,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,356,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,508,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,734. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

