Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,976,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,681 shares during the quarter. Sunlands Online Education Group makes up about 0.3% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sunlands Online Education Group were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sunlands Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Sunlands Online Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of Sunlands Online Education Group stock remained flat at $$2.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $268.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Sunlands Online Education Group – has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $80.51 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

