Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,486,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,484,000. Yandex accounts for 2.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 0.46% of Yandex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Yandex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Yandex by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yandex by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 26,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,761. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.11 EPS. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YNDX. VTB Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

