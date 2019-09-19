Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Robert C. Ducommun Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DCO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.50. 23,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $530.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ducommun by 422.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Noble Financial raised Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

