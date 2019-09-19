Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 962,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

