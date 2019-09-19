Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Receives $87.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.91.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.51. 1,814,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.