Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue $0.04 — Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd alerts:

EVM opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.