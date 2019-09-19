Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 127.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 155.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE EV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,773. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $431.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.