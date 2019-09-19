EcoR1 Capital LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 248,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Syros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,227. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $486.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.62. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,137.55% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

