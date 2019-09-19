Edge (DADI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $71,162.00

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Edge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last week, Edge has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $71,162.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00040612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.90 or 0.05319153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,652,461 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, KuCoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

