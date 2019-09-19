Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.71, 608,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 720,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Several research firms recently commented on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a positive return on equity of 12.23%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,789. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Hill acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $839,989.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.