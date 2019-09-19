EJF Capital LLC Acquires 893 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,225,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,157,000 after acquiring an additional 606,258 shares during the period. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,500,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 204,790 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,261,000 after acquiring an additional 423,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,473,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

