EJF Capital LLC Boosts Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $31.03. 3,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,063. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $302.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $1,381,950.00. Also, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $252,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,940. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

