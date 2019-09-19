EJF Capital LLC Purchases 75,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT)

EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned about 6.64% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shavon Cape purchased 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,567.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,608.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

EBMT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

