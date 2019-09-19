Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $8,875,782.72 in Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 100,314 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $8,875,782.72.

Michelangelo Volpi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 128,875 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $12,262,456.25.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 287,688 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $24,568,555.20.

On Thursday, June 27th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 28,298 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $2,092,354.12.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 34,784 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $2,719,760.96.

Shares of ESTC opened at $92.05 on Thursday. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of -51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Elastic had a negative net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $2,195,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

