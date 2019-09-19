Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Director Kenneth E. Rees Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $65,550.00.

Shares of ELVT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 2,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,653. The company has a market capitalization of $191.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. Elevate Credit Inc has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $8.78.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELVT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.