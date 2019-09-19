Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Receives $6.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $143,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. Insiders sold a total of 571,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,067 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 99,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,839. The company has a market capitalization of $191.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Elevate Credit’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

