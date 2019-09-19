Elite Reaches One Day Volume of $347.00 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Elite has a market capitalization of $455,988.00 and approximately $347.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elite has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Elite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003754 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000693 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00054226 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Elite

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,289,874,591 coins and its circulating supply is 26,487,521,476 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info.

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

