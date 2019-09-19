Elysian (ELY) Market Capitalization Hits $109,041.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Elysian has a total market cap of $109,041.00 and approximately $32,165.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, BitForex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00210266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.01193912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00094855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liquid, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, BitForex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

