Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.09

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and traded as high as $33.58. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 94 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 14.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Freeman bought 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 11,023 shares of company stock worth $328,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

