Eminence Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,481,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,895,000. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.83% of Godaddy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.68. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $27,916.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Wagner sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $533,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,026 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

