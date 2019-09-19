Eminence Capital LP Takes Position in Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 221,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sothebys by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,583,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,325 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sothebys by 0.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,177,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sothebys during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,831,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 46.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 443,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 141,740 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BID shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sothebys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

BID traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 234,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. Sothebys has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). Sothebys had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sothebys news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $1,028,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,223,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

