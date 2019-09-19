Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CFO Marc Montagner Sells 9,637 Shares

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $53,388.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EIGI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 74,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,415. The company has a market cap of $667.47 million, a PE ratio of 135.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Endurance International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

EIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,993,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,968,000 after buying an additional 3,017,718 shares in the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,533,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,252,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197,273 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

