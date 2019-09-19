Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Shares Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) shares traded down 5.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $3.95, 91,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 463,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Specifically, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $53,388.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $667.47 million, a PE ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,993,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after buying an additional 3,017,718 shares in the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,533,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,252,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

