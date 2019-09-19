EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,228 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 30,197.6% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 74,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,631. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.