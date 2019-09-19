Essentia Price Hits $0.0009 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Essentia has a market cap of $729,760.00 and $88,831.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00040274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.17 or 0.05244591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001125 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,418,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

