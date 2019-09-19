Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc (TSE:ESM) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, 82,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 315,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:ESM)

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.