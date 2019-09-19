Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $571,582.55 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 8,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $571,582.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $104.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

