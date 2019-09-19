Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.14

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $8.63. Extendicare shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 45,629 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.66. The firm has a market cap of $766.01 million and a P/E ratio of 29.32.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$284.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Extendicare Inc will post 0.2596916 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Extendicare Company Profile (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

